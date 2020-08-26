Another 72 people have contracted Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

A total of 384 have tested positive over the last seven days, the Department of Health said.

No new deaths were recorded so the death toll remains at 559.

The most cases over that period have been in Belfast (90), Mid and East Antrim (85) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (40).

Antrim and Newtownabbey police stations are to reopen to the public on Wednesday evening following a deep clean after at least eight officers tested positive for Covid-19.

The Police Federation said 50 officers had to self-isolate because of the outbreak last weekend.

PSNI’s Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “In line with public health guidance, we have ensured that appropriate steps were immediately taken to address and manage the issue.

“The health and welfare of members of the public attending our stations and those of our officers and staff are of paramount importance and we have commenced a phased return to duty for officers based in those stations as it is now assessed that it is safe to do so.

“Once again, I would like to reassure the public, that plans remain in place across the District to provide a service to the community and keep people safe.”

On Tuesday, the Southern Trust confirmed a second outbreak at Craigavon Area Hospital, where one staff member and five patients on a cancer ward tested positive for Covid-19. Health Minister Robin Swann has expressed concern about the rising number of infections over recent weeks in areas like Belfast and has pledged to leave no stone unturned in tracing the outbreaks.

On Wednesday he announced that the StopCOVID NI app will be extended to under-18s from next month to enable further contact tracing. He said: “I am pleased to confirm that we are on course to extend the StopCOVID NI app to children and young people from September. “My Department has worked with the Children’s Commissioner and the Information Commissioner’s Office to identify a way that younger people can get consent to use it without impacting anonymity. “This is very good news – especially with school, colleges and universities re-starting.” The app has been downloaded 300,000 times so far, and Mr Swann encouraged any adults who have not yet downloaded it to do so. He added: “It only takes a few minutes to download it and this simple step could prevent you from spreading Covid-19 to your family and friends, and reduce the chances of another lockdown.”