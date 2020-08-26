A body representing hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland says the Executive's decision not to reopen non-food pubs on 1 September as indicated is 'catastrophic news' for publicans.

Theatre reopening has also been delayed as Northern Ireland marks another pause in emerging from lockdown.

They had been given an indicative date of next Tuesday to begin trading but ministers said they could not approve the move due to increased spread of the coronavirus.

Colin Neill, Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster said those proprietors who shut their doors for the greater good will need support from government if they are to remain closed.

“These hard-working publicans are paying the price with no income and a stack of bills running into the thousands of pounds each week. This is just not sustainable," he said.

"We understand that the Executive didn’t even meet today and it is simply an insult that, at the very least, a meeting was called to discuss the impact of this decision on thousands of staff and their families. They haven’t even been given another suggested indicative date, removing any hope they may still have.” “We understand the risk posed by this virus but we have not been presented with any definitive evidence to suggest traditional non-food pubs are any higher risk. Indeed, experience in the rest of the UK would suggest otherwise. We are now calling on the Executive to take another look at this and find a workable and practical solution to resolve this major problem.” He added: “As employers, employees and their families face the reality of further uncertainty and likely job losses, it is over the NI Executive to ensure that these people can put food on their tables.”

An Executive Office spokesman said: "With the increased transmission rate of the virus in the community and the R number at around 1.3, the Executive agreed that no further restrictions will be lifted at this time.

"The indicative date of September 1 for the opening of wet pubs, private members' clubs and audiences returning to theatres has not been ratified by the Executive.

"Officials have engaged with the different stakeholder bodies and no new indicative dates have been set."