Deborah McAleese reports on the clean-up in Newcastle

Infrastructure Nichola Mallon has said she has committed to implementing a flood alleviation scheme in Newcastle, Co Down after Storm Francis caused devastation in the town. The SDLP minister was in the seaside town on Tuesday to speak to residents affected after the local river burst its banks and flooding the nearby Shimna and Bryansford Road area.

"This area was flooded 12 years ago, residents were devastated, I don't think anybody could predict the speed with which the flooding occurred this time round," she told UTV News.

"What residents that I spoke to want to see happening is they want that long term flood alleviation scheme in place, they want to make sure that they don't have to be fearful anymore that their properties will be flooded and that is the job of work that I have to undertake as the minister responsible. "

The minister said Stormont's collapse for several years had impacted local infrastructure but added that she was making a commitment to bring the £6million scheme forward.

“I think there was a number of issues, there were local issues, that I am confident now that we can resolve, we also as a result of the climate emergency and years of under investment in our infrastructure, we are seeing an increase in flooding incidents in different places across the north, it is sadly becoming a more regular occurrence. "A scheme of this size has to go out to procurement, I've been the Infrastructure Minister for eight months and we've had a pandemic that we've had to deal with but certainly I've done what I can to try and move this project forward since I took up post and I gave a commitment to residents that we will see this work escalated, work will begin in this coming summer and I've said to my officials that I want us to work hard to try and get that work started even earlier. "