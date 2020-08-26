Police investigating disorder and attacks on police during an attempt to remove bonfire material in west Belfast have released further images of people they wish to speak to.

Twenty-nine officers were injured during violence that broke out at Distillery Street on Saturday 8 August, with crowds throwing heavy masonry and other missiles at police.

Police were in the area to support contractors tasked by landowners to remove bonfire material.

PSNI Superintendent Melanie Jones said: “By releasing these images I am hopeful that either the individuals themselves will contact police directly or the wider community can help us identify them.

“We are also aware of videos circulating relating to the disorder and are continuing to examine their contents.

“We are committed to identifying those involved in this significant disorder and we will be relentless in our pursuit in bringing offenders before the courts.

“It is in everybody’s interest – as well as in the interest of justice - that those responsible are dealt with appropriately and I would urge anyone who may have any information to bring it forward to Police at Musgrave police station by calling the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”