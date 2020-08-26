Northern Ireland’s outgoing victims' commissioner has said it was a "political decision" not to extend her appointment.

After five years in the role, Judith Thompson was told last month that she would not continue in the job.

As she prepares to leave the post at the end of this week, she has given a frank interview to UTV.

“I’m frustrated not to be able to take forward things that I deeply believe need to happen,” she said.

“But primarily this is not about me, this is about a role that is really important for Northern Ireland and needs to continue.”

Ms Thompson says victim’s pension payments should progress quickly for clear cut cases, following last week's court judgement that the Executive Office was acting unlawfully in delaying them.

She has described seeing the legal victory of Jennifer McNern, forcing action by Stormont over implementing the pension, as one of the highlights of her term.

The Executive Office has designated the Department of Justice to exercise the administrative functions of the compensation scheme - and Justice Minister Naomi Long has said the scheme could cost up to £800m.

“Our justice minister is taking on a difficult task,” said Ms Thompson.

“My hope would be that in this there is some way of triaging things because there’s no getting away from the fact where decisions that are difficult or contested or involve a lot of medical judgement, those things will take time to have the right mechanism in place.

“But there are people like Jennifer where their injuries are obvious and uncontested, the degree of their injury is obvious and unarguable, there are no other circumstances to make.

“This a complex case - I would like to hope that our Executive Office and our justice minister will look at whether some form of triage is possible to at least do what can be done quickly, as quickly as possible.”

Ms Thompson urged Stormont ministers to appoint her successor quickly, to ensure that victims and survivors have a legally-constituted voice.

“I think that is a vacuum we cannot afford to leave unfilled,” he said.

“There are many legitimate voices but without a commission, there is no mandated body that has to listen to all of those and must be the first point of advice to government and that is so important.

"It must be filled.”