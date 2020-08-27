Amnesty International has called for extra support for victims' groups as they highlighted new figures that show recorded incidence of domestic abuse in Northern Ireland is an all-time high.

The PSNI’s crime figures updated to 30 June 2020 show over 32,000 domestic abuse incidents in the last 12 months.

That is an increase of 570 (1.8%) on the previous year, and the highest 12-month period since records began in 2004/5.

32,127 domestic abuse incidents from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020

Pre-lockdown, domestic incidents and crimes in Northern Ireland were already running at a 15-year high, according to figures previously published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. In the last year, the number of domestic abuse crimes rose to 18,796, an increase of 2,203 (13.3 per cent) on the previous 12 months - equivalent to 51 a day.

The PSNI records show that levels of domestic crime were also slightly higher during lockdown in March, April and May. Police said this should be seen in the context of overall crime, which fell during the same period.

Amnesty International has said that funding for victim support organisations from the Northern Ireland Executive needs to match the scale of the problem.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland Programme Director, said: “Northern Ireland is suffering from a domestic abuse epidemic – one that is getting worse by the week and which demands a comprehensive response from government.

“Incidents of domestic violence are now at an all-time high, and the demand for domestic abuse services has gone through the roof. Women’s refuges and other specialist charities which support victims here need additional support.

“Northern Ireland faces ongoing high demand on frontline domestic abuse services, on refuges and counselling services; services which are already under strain. This is a life and death issue and should be a matter of urgency for the Executive.”

