Stormont MLAs are to receive a total of more than £4 million pounds of extra allowances every year to help pay constituency office staff and expenses. The Assembly Commission, the body which has the responsibility of ensuring Stormont has the property, staff and services it needs to function, has determined new allowance limits for MLAs. The commission is made up of MLAs from the main parties in the assembly. A large amount of the £4m will go towards pay increases for constituency office staff for MLAs. Until now, the highest grade of office worker employed by an MLA received a starting salary of £22,750. The highest grade will now start at £36,100 a year.

Pension terms for Stormont constituency office workers, as well as holiday and sick pay entitlements will now be the same as is already in place for public sector workers and similar employees in Scotland and Wales.MLAs office operating cost allowances will also increase from £4,900 during their term to £7,000. And the expenditure limits for establishing or refurbishing an office will also go up from £2,000 to £4,000 for their term as an MLA. The allowance increases take in to consideration the need for extra security measures at offices, as well as health and safety measures needed during the Covid-19 pandemic and disability access in buildings. As part of the new rules, MLAs will also be able to set up satellite surgeries in their constituencies for the first time. They will be able to use their office budgets to hire a room or office in another part of their constituency to enable them to be able to help and offer advice to as many constituents as possible. The Independent Financial Review Panel last set the allowances for MLAs in 2016 following criticism that in some cases the system was being abused. The panel will continue to set MLA salaries and pensions, but is set to be renamed with its functions changed. The Stormont Assembly voted for the commission to set allowances in June this year, despite criticism from some MLAs that the system was not independent enough.