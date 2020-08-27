Another 69 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours and one person who contracted Covid-19 has died.

One death has been recorded that occurred outside the last 24 hour reporting period, bringing the Department of Health's death toll to 560.

UTV understands the person who died was a pensioner who had an underlying health condition and passed away on Tuesday.

A total of 418 individuals have tested positive over the last seven days, the Department of Health said.

The most cases in that period have been in Belfast (101) and Mid and East Antrim (87).

Meanwhile the Health Minister has warned that the health service faces a 'difficult' winter as it deals with Covid-19 as well as winter pressures and increasing waiting times made worse because of the lockdown.