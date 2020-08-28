There have been 85 more recorded Coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.It brings the total number of positive cases in the last seven days to 431.There have been no further recorded deaths, following one death on Thursday.The Health Department’s total number of deaths, which mainly covers hospital deaths, still stands at 560.

There are currently seventeen people hospitalised with coronavirus, two patients are in intensive care and there are fifteen confirmed care home outbreaks, recorded on the department’s dashboard breakdown.Meanwhile the latest weekly update from the Northern Ireland Statistical and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday revealed that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the region to 21 August was 871. The new total included three deaths with Covid-19 in the week commencing August 15. Of the total number of deaths, 460 (52.8%) took place in hospital, 351 (40.3%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 52 (6%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 359 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments. The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 21 August was 559. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.