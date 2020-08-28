Stephen Martin has promised to champion football at all levels in Northern Ireland after being appointed chairman of the Irish Football Association. Martin was made an independent non-executive director of the association in June and has now been unanimously appointed to the position of chairman of the Irish FA Board. "I am delighted to be appointed to lead this ambitious and forward-looking board," said Martin, who recently retired as Deputy Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland. "I'll be championing football at all levels for the advancement of the game right across Northern Ireland. As with all good teams, I look forward to playing my part in the Irish FA's continued success." Martin, who succeeds Gerry Mallon as chairman, attended the home qualifiers in the World Cup campaigns for Spain '82 and Mexico '86 and added: "That was a fabulous period for Northern Ireland and I'll never forget it. "However, we are in a great place again now and building on our success at Euro 2016. We all wish our new manager Ian (Baraclough) and the team good luck for the qualifiers this autumn."