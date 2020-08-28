A man in his 80s has died following a four-vehicle crash in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

The collision happened on the Drum Road on Thursday.

A police spokesperosn said: “At around 5.10pm, it was reported that a black Mini car, a Volvo lorry, a Mercedes Goods vehicle and a Renault Kangoo were involved in the collision.

"The driver of the Mini was treated at the scene but sadly passed away as a result of his injuries."

Police said the road has now reopened, and have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward on the non-emergency number 101.