Nine licensed premises in Northern Ireland have been issued with prohibition notices by police for breaches of coronavirus regulations.

The premises are in counties Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.A PSNI spokesman said the premises which have received notices include one in Coleraine on 8 July, one in Bangor on 12 July, one in Moy on 7 August, one in Banbridge on 21 August, two in Rosslea on 21 and 22 August, one in Tempo on 22 August, and two in Irvinestown on 23 and 24 August. Assistant chief constable Alan Todd said officers are engaging with licensees over their responsibilities under the coronavirus regulations. "We, as a service, are guided by the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020 to ensure laws are upheld and people are kept safe," he said. "We have been, and we will continue to work with licensees across Northern Ireland to ensure our community can socialise in a safe environment. "Where we receive complaints, we will engage with licensees around potential breaches of both the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020. "Where appropriate, advice and guidance will be provided to ensure the continued safe and peaceful enjoyment of services. "Our approach has always been engage, explain, encourage and enforcement with any emphasises on enforcement being fully considered with all our partners." On Thursday Stormont health minister Robin Swann said he would be asking his Executive colleagues to prioritise stronger legislation to deal with this issue. "I am concerned that some licensed premises are flouting the guidelines, guidelines that have been put in place to protect both customers and staff," he said. "I am hearing worrying reports from concerned members of the public and from the industry itself and our ongoing liaison with police. "I will therefore be asking executive colleagues to prioritise stronger legislation to deal with this issue." Mr Swann added that the majority of licensed premises and other businesses are complying with the regulations. Earlier this week it was announced that wet pubs, theatres and private members' clubs could not reopen as planned due to the rise in cases of the virus. Meanwhile the latest weekly update from the Northern Ireland Statistical and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday revealed that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the region to 21 August was 871. The new total included three deaths with Covid-19 in the week commencing August 15. Of the total number of deaths, 460 (52.8%) took place in hospital, 351 (40.3%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 52 (6%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 359 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments. The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 21 August was 559. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.