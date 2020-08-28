Ten patients at a haematology ward in Craigavon Area Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. Eleven members of staff on the ward and the emergency department have also been diagnosed with the infectious disease. Twenty-eight employees are self-isolating, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said. It added: "Trust staff continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency to manage the situation. "The PHA contact tracing service has been following up with any confirmed contacts within the wider community. "The safety of patients, staff and wider contacts remains a priority." Meanwhile, Alliance Party councillor for the area Eoin Tennyson said Master McGrath's pub in Lurgan had closed as a precaution after a family member of one of the staff tested positive. He said St Anthony's Primary School in Craigavon had confirmed two pupils from the same family have tested positive. He added two GAA clubs and Ballyhoran Football Club in Portadown had reported positive tests. Female Fitness, Columbia Gym & Focus Strength & Conditioning in Lurgan are to temporarily close for deep cleans after staff or customers tested positive, the councillor added. Sinn Fein Assembly member for Upper Bann John O'Dowd confirmed a number of positive tests were associated with gyms and sports clubs. He said: "I welcome the action of gyms and sporting clubs in Lurgan in responding quickly to positive Covid-19 cases. "The openness and transparency with which they have acted will hopefully restrict the spread of the virus to others. "If you are experiencing symptoms please self isolate and urgently get tested, even if you are not associated with the affected sports clubs or gyms. "We all have a role to play in stopping the spread of the virus." He said complacency had set in among some. Another 85 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the department of health said. It brings the seven-day total to 431. No new deaths were reported.Sharon O'Neill reports: