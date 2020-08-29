Police are linking burglaries involving masked men armed with hammers and a knife broke at houses in Ballyhalbert and Portavogie in the early hours of Saturday.

Two masked men, who had hammers and a knife, forced their way into a house in Westlea Drive in Portavogie at around 3.10am on Saturday. They attacked a man inside before ransacking the house and fleeing with cash.

Two hours later at around 5.20am, two masked men, again armed with hammers and knife, broke into a house on Lemons Road. They chased and tried to attack a male householder who was disturbed by noises, they then damaged a door and then escaped after the alarm was raised.

Earlier in the morning, just after 2.30am, someone reported catching a masked man looking through the window of a house on Harbour Road in Ballyhalbert, who then fled. Another burglary was reported at a house close by a short time before this.

Police believe the incidents may be linked and a PSNI detective sergeant said: "The suspects in both aggravated burglaries are described as one being smaller than the other; approximately 5'8'' tall, and thought to be aged in his late 20s or early 30s.

“The second suspect is described as being of a larger build, approximately 6' tall and is also believed to be his in late 20s to early 30s. Both are reported as having spoken with Northern Ireland accents.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have been in any of these areas and saw any suspicious activity, or who knows anything about these incidents to call us.

"These have been very distressing ordeals for the victims, who should rightly feel safe in their own homes, and who have been left badly shaken by what has happened.

"If you have information call our detectives in Bangor on 101, quoting reference number 345 of 29/08/20.” You can also submit a report online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.