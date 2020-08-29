The community in Co Londonderry is rooting for local talent Dara McNicholl who is in Saturday night’s final of The Voice UK.

The 13-year-old from Moneyneena has wowed the coaches at every stage and last week’s performance of Sinead O’Connor’s Nothing Compares 2 U saw Paloma Faith put him through as her choice to compete against the other coachs' mentees to win the competition.

"I did not believe I could make the final, and in the semi-final when Paloma called out my name, I just closed my eyes and I was like 'what on earth, I'm in the final',” Dara told UTV during hurling practice at his club in Ballinascreen. During Saturday’s final, we will see Dara with Paloma on the set of her new music video. "Yesterday, I was playing hurling with my mates, now I'm in London on Paloma Faith's new music video shoot!" he exclaims. "I can see this being you one day," she tells him on set. Speaking about that experience, Dara said: "Paloma's video shoot, it was surreal because I got a wee taster of what it's like in that industry, and to see how professional she was. “She is so lovely."

Everyone in the community is so excited ahead of the final, especially at his school St Colm's. "We all know that Dara can win The Voice Kids and we're all rooting for him, but no matter what the outcome, he has achieved so much,” Principal Roisin McKenna said. Dara's mum Donna has been overwhelmed by her son’s success. "We feel as if it's a win every time, every stage that he got through, we just celebrated. We were sort of ready to go home at every stage and then the celebrations have continued," she said. "It's given me a bit of fighting spirit", Dara said of the support he's received so far. The final of The Voice Kids UK is on UTV at 7.20pm on Saturday.