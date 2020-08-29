Eighty-nine new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland have been recorded on Saturday.

The Department of Health provides updates on testing at the weekend since an increase in the number of cases.

In the latest update, it was confirmed that 89 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 - which is four more than Friday’s figure.

A total of 444 individuals have tested positive over the last seven days, the Department of Health said.

The most cases in that period have been in Belfast (136), Antrim and Newtownabbey (50) and Mid and East Antrim (46).

There was no update on any deaths, so the known death toll remains at 560.

Thursday marked six months since the first case was confirmed in Northern Ireland and Health Minister Robin Swann urged people to keep following the public advice to avoid further spread.