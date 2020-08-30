Dara McNicholl’s coach Paloma Faith has paid tribute to him for doing an amazing job on The Voice Kids UK after he missed out on winning the competition.

Dara, 13, from Moneyneena in Co Londonderry performed Against All Odds during the final on Saturday night, and it was a song choice that was timely as he admitted during rehearsals he was apprehensive due to his voice changing. He told coach Paloma that his vocals had "definitely went down in tone" . His mum Donna said on the show: "He's coming in with a new voice he's not familiar with, he's definitely scared so he just has to be brave, he needs more spirit." Despite any nerves, his performance earned him high praise, with coach Danny Jones telling him “you’ve shown everybody that you have a bright future no matter what”.

Paloma told him she was extremely proud of him. "I feel like if I was your age, I wouldn't have come and you came to every rehearsal and just said, it's a challenge, it's a challenge, and it's a testament to you and your amazing family you have because they are so supportive ."

She added: “You're obviously gifted. I expect to see you as an adult with a big bright music career." The winner was announced as young singer Justine from Team Pixie. However presenter Emma Willis announced that all the finalists would be gifted with a trip to Universal studios, Orlando.