Forty-nine new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The Department of Health provides updates on testing at the weekend since an increase in the number of cases.

A total of 3,400 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with 49 testing positive.

There have been a total of 138 new Covid-19 cases over the weekend after 89 positive cases were recorded on Saturday.

A total of 452 individuals have tested positive over the last seven days, the Department of Health said.

The most cases in that period have been in Belfast (134), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (80) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (48).

There was no update on any deaths, so the known death toll remains at 560.

Thursday marked six months since the first case was confirmed in Northern Ireland and Health Minister Robin Swann urged people to keep following the public advice to avoid further spread.