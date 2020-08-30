Health Minister Robin Swann has announced increased payments for beneficiaries of the Northern Ireland Infected Blood Payment Scheme. The increased annual payments, made to people on the NI Infected Blood Payment Scheme who were diagnosed with Hepatitis C or HIV after receiving NHS-supplied infected blood or blood products, range from £18,745 to just under £45,000 (depending on diagnosis).

It brings Northern Ireland’s rates into line with England, where payments were increased significantly in April 2019. These increased payments will continue into future years. Minister Swann said: “When I took up post as Minister of Health in January of this year, the issue of support for those impacted by contaminated blood was an immediate priority for me.

"Having met with a number of people who have been infected and/or affected, I am acutely aware of the considerable impact that this has had on their lives and the suffering they have had to endure physically, emotionally and indeed financially. That is why I asked officials on 31 July to bring Northern Ireland in line with England."

"Following the necessary approvals on Friday we can now progress this as a matter of urgency."

Several hundred people have given evidence to a UK-wide inquiry chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff, looking at how thousands of people were infected with HIV or Hepatitis C in the 1970s and 80s, including at hearings sitting in Belfast in May last year.

Since 2017, each UK country has had its own infected blood payment scheme. In Northern Ireland that comprises an ongoing funding commitment of £1.1million, with an additional £1million announced in the 2020/21 budget, and the rest of the uplift in rates being made up from within the department.

Minister Swann continued: “I know that in recent months the COVID-19 pandemic has added greatly to the concern already felt by many in this community and therefore I am pleased to deliver this very positive news.

"It is my sincere hope that this increased financial support, representing an additional annual funding commitment of £1.1million by my Department, provides ongoing financial certainty for a group of people who have suffered tremendously.”

In January, Minister Swann stated his intention to carry out a three-phase review to reforming the Infected Blood Payment Scheme (NI) to ensure it best meets the needs of all beneficiaries.

He added: “I have clearly said previously that my support is there for those affected by infected blood. I will continue to strive to ensure they get the support they need and deserve.

I am delighted to be able to announce this significant uplift in rates and I hope that this financial support will go some way to mitigate the harms and afford the best means to live as normal a life as possible.

“Beneficiaries will receive written confirmation of the details of their new uplifted payments in the coming weeks.” In addition to the uplift in rates to those infected beneficiaries on the NI Infected Blood Payment Scheme, Minister Swann also announced his intention to conduct a survey of all scheme beneficiaries in Northern Ireland, to seek feedback on other support provided both financial and in terms of psychological support. The results of the survey will be analysed to identify any additional reform needed as part of phase two of the review.

Phase three of the review will consider further reform of the scheme to address recommendations from the UK-wide Infected Blood Inquiry.