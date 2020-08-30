Police said missiles were thrown at them as they responded to a disturbance involving young people in east Belfast on Saturday night. CCTV operators noticed the ongoing disturbance in the Bryson Street/Pitt Park area. Police said a crowd of approximately 30 youths ran from the area and officers then recovered a number of objects that were used as weapons nearby.

“Thanks to good work from our CCTV crew these objects were located and seized by police even with stones and bricks being thrown at us and our vehicles,” a statement on Facebook said.

“Enquiries will be made and CCTV followed up to identify those involved in the disorder.”