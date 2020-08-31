The Department of Health has recorded a further fifty-eight cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There was no update on any new deaths, so the known death toll remains at 560.

A total of 3,767 people were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with 58 testing positive.

That means the number of confirmed cases over the last seven days has now risen to 461.

The council areas seeing the biggest increase in that time were Belfast (135 cases), followed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (91 cases).

The latest coronavirus infection update comes as most children return to schools on Tuesday.

The Department of Education has recommended that pupils and teachers in post-primary schools wear face coverings in corridors and communal settings.

The teaching union NASUWT says face coverings should be compulsory.