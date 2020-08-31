The Gobbins Cliff Path in Co Antrim will reopen to the public on Tuesday.

The world renowned attraction is located on the east coast of Islandmagee, near Whitehead.

A number of enhanced safety measures have been put in place to maintain hygiene standards and social distancing in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, said the reopening marks another major step forward in revitalising the local tourism industry.

"From breathtaking views to sandy beaches, Mid and East Antrim is a haven for tourists, visitors and locals alike and I am delighted to announce that one of our most popular and unique attractions, The Gobbins Costal Path, will be open again from Tuesday 1 September. "The world-famous walkway and visitor centre is just one of the many sights and experiences our wonderful borough has to offer for the perfect day trip or staycation.

"My thanks are extended to everyone who has worked so hard to achieve the 'We're Good to Go' mark which gives visitors an added assurance that thorough guidance, processes and checks are in place to avoid unnecessary risks at this time." The Gobbins Coastal Path reopens on 1st September, with guided tours from 9.00am to 3.00pm.

Visitors are being asked to pre-book their tour.