A man and woman have been left badly shaken after a petrol bomb was thrown a house in Antrim.

It happened in the Donegore Drive area shortly before 12:35 on Monday morning.

Police say the petrol bomb damaged the outside window pane.

The wall beside the targeted window was also damaged by smoke.

The fire from the object had burnt out by the time the fire service arrived on the scene.

The man and woman, who are both in their 40s, were inside at the time of the attack.

Both are uninjured but have been left badly shaken by the incident.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 65 of 31/08/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.