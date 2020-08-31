Local restaurants and cafés are preparing for the end of the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Monday 31st August is the last day of discounted meals and non-alcoholic drinks, aimed at driving footfall back into the hospitality sector during August.

For many businesses in Northern Ireland, it's been a lifeline.

Some are now considering developing their own offers to keep business afloat.

Andy Rea from Mourne Seafood Bar in Belfast told UTV: "Generally this time of year at Mourne we get loads of tourists, so August is arguably our busiest month - more so than what even Christmas would be."

The restaurant has claimed back around £5,000 a month from the government scheme, something which Andy says has been a straight-forward process.

The scheme has also allowed Andy to open the restaurant from three or four days a week to six, which meant staff could be brought off furlough.

Doing Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays has been like doing a Saturday...There's a crackin' buzz about the place and everyone's been really supportive.

Andy continued: "It's been a great, great programme - the only pity is they (the government) didn't extend it."

Due to the popularity of the Eat Out scheme, Andy has decided to create his own offer at Mourne Seafood Bar from September, as well as its sister companies, 'La Taqueria' and 'Home'.

He hopes local people will support the business in September and during the colder months.

"We can't have the same capacity for people as before, but just having people in and really enjoying it and feeling that, do you know what, it's great to get out, even if it's on a Monday!

"I'm relying on local people to keep supporting us throughout the winter. If they can do that, then I'm really optimistic that I can keep people in a job."