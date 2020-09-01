Thousands of school children have returned to the classroom after almost six months of home schooling and the summer break.

While P7 and sixth formers returned last week, the full school population were back on Tuesday.

Health and safety measures, including hand sanitising stations, staggered start times and one-way systems are in place at schools.

The Department of Education has also recommended that pupils and teachers in post primaries wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas.

Students at Lagan College have been talking to UTV about what it's like to be back in class after a six month break.

Getting back into homework and revision is going to be tough - it was already tough when you didn't have a six month break... my brain kinda needs something to start it up again!

I think the biggest difference is how we move around school. There's an anti-clockwise direction we have to follow which is obviously completely different from normal.

I guess I'm just scared about the coronavirus and also not being able to get as much learning as I possibly could. I'm starting GCSE's and going into new subjects so I want to learn as much as I possibly can without covid getting in the way.