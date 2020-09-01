The Department of Health has recorded a further forty-nine cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new deaths were reported, so the known death toll remains at 560.

A total of 3,374 people were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with 49 testing positive.The Department's record of those who have tested positive for the virus over the last seven days is 461.

That brings the region's total to 7,294.

The council areas seeing the biggest increase in cases in the past week are Belfast (140) and Armagh city, Banbridge and Craigavon (93).

It comes as most children return to school on Tuesday.

The Department of Education has recommended that pupils and teachers in post-primary schools wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas.

The teaching union NASUWT says face coverings should be compulsory.