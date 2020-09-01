Same-sex couples in Northern Ireland can now apply for a religious wedding ceremony.

It comes after same-sex civil marriages were legalised on 13 January this year.

Religious bodies can choose to opt in to provide same-sex weddings, but are under no obligation to do so.

The Rev Chris Hudson, minister of All Souls Church in Belfast, welcomed the change saying "this is great news for couples who wish to celebrate their marriage in a church, embraced by family, friends and the love of God."

I have already been speaking to a number of couples who have been waiting for this day, so they can finally have the church wedding that they have longed for.

The earliest date for same-sex religious weddings to take place here will be 29 September.

Civil partnerships

There are 1,200 same-sex couples in Northern Ireland with civil partnerships.

Campaigners are now calling on the UK Government to allow couples with an existing civil partnership to be able to convert this into a marriage.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland Director, said: “Today is a milestone for equality in Northern Ireland. After years of campaigning, same-sex couples of faith can finally register to marry in a church or other religious setting.

“In line with our campaign, we are pleased that the law will protect religious freedom, and that churches will neither be compelled nor prevented from offering wedding ceremonies to same-sex couples.

“This is an important issue for many couples in Northern Ireland, who have previously been prevented by law from marrying in their own church.

“We now urge the Government to finish the job of marriage equality in Northern Ireland, by allowing couples in civil partnerships to convert to married status if they so wish.”

The first wedding between a same-sex couple in Northern Ireland took place on 11 February, when Sharni Edwards and Robyn Peoples married in Carrickfergus.