A former Doctor Who star and Northern Ireland Coronation Street actor are joining forces to try to find a way to stage a play in Belfast while theatres remain closed. Christopher Eccleston, who played the ninth Doctor Who, is good friends with Belfast actor Kerri Quinn. And when Kerri called her friend last week to ask him to get involved in an ambitious project to kickstart the local theatre industry, he jumped at the chance. During a weekend visit to Belfast, Christopher Eccleston spoke to UTV to explain why he wanted to get involved. He said he fell in love with the city while working there a few years ago.

I'm from Salford in England, but I feel like they are brothers from another mother - Salford and Belfast. I love the people, I love the place, so the opportunity to contribute and get something going here again, I couldn't resist that.

Theatres were given the green light by the Stormont Executive to reopen on 1st September, but that was put on hold last week. No firm date for the reopening for theatres has been confirmed. The Soda Bread Theatre Company has come up with a plan to use a private house in Belfast to stage a series of plays called The Post Corona Theatre Menu, written by Owen McCafferty. A small audience will move from room to room to watch the actors, abiding by all COVID-19 restrictions.

Northern Ireland born Kerri Quinn, who has played Vicky Jeffries in Coronation Street, explained that the project will accommodate an audience of around 30. She said lockdown for actors has been a struggle and that's why she wanted to do something to try to get the industry moving again. "In the space of two hours one evening every single thing in my diary was just cleared, it just vanished in front of my eyes... realistically I was due back to Coronation Street that's all been put back, I don't know when I'll be back in Manchester, and theatres aren't opening so it's a really terrifying time and this is kind of the jist of what we are doing, we are all in the same boat." Christopher Eccleston has just started filming a drama in London but the plan is to rehearse with the cast in Belfast using remote technology. He said he hopes the project in Northern Ireland could inspire other theatre groups and if it works, it could travel to other countries. "It could be for actors, directors, writers - a project that lives on." He said he wasn't aware of any other similar plays in other parts of the UK. "I was only invited a week ago. This has all come together really quickly, Kerri called me and said will you do it, and here I am." Depending on government Covid-19 restrictions, the cast hope to be able to stage the play at the end of next month.