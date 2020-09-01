All visiting at Craigavon Area Hospital is to be suspended from Wednesday following confirmation of a third outbreak of Covid-19.

A member of staff and a patient in 'Ward 3 South' of the hospital have tested positive overnight.

Eleven members of staff are now self-isolating as a result.

This latest cluster follows the two which were identified last week.

While no new cases have been identified in the emergency department, the Southern Trust says that a total of 14 patients and 16 staff have now tested positive on the haematology ward, with forty staff members there now self-isolating.

Meanwhile, The Department of Health has reported a further 49 cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland over the last twenty four hours.