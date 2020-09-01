A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital after she was kicked to the ground in what police are treating as a racially motivated hate crime.

The assault happened on Divis Street at around 5:15pm on Tuesday evening.

Police report that a man came up behind the woman, kicked her to the ground, and then kicked her again.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 1479 of 01/09/20.