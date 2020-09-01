A woman has been attacked with a hammer during a break-in at a house in Coleraine.

Police report that two men entered the home in Mossvale Park at around 11:15 on Monday night.

They threatened two women who were inside, one of which was hit on the leg with a hammer.

The men then smashed a window and three mobile phones before fleeing.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack and who may have noticed two men.

One of the assailants was described as wearing a navy Adidas hoody.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2010 of 31/08/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.