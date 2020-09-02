A man is being treated in hospital after being shot in both legs in a paramilitary-style attack in Bushmills, Co Antrim. The man was assaulted at his home in the Ballyclogh Road area on Tursday at around 10.40pm.

A number of men wearing balaclavas and armed with crow bars took him into the garden and shot him a number of times in both legs. Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “The man was taken to hospital following the incident and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. "Our enquiries are at a very early stage and I would like to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact police and tell us what you know. “No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our society. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 2108 01/09/20.

You can also submit a report online using the PSNI's non-emergency reporting form via or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.