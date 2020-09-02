YouTuber Adam B has said he’s extremely excited for his future as a new presenter on Blue Peter.This week Adam Beales from Londonderry was announced as the 40th presenter for the BBC's flagship children’s show, but the 20-year-old has known since February that he had the job.Speaking to UTV from Manchester where he is preparing for his first programme, he said he can’t wait to get started."I hate keeping secrets, it's so hard to keep,” he said. “The news is finally out, it's great because it feels like a weight's been lifted off your shoulders, because you can actually share the news and share the announcement with everyone.”

He added: "I'm just at the stage now where I'm ready to go, I can't wait to get in there, get stuck in, and yeah I can't wait to present the show with the other presenters, everybody has been so nice so yeah definitely, I'm buzzing. It's more excitement than nerves."The young Derry man has a huge following on social media, and he hit the mainstream media earlier in the year when he bought his parents their dream home as a thank you for supporting his dream to become big online.

Adam has almost three million subscribers who watch his pranks and antics on his channel."I can't believe I'm wearing this badge. This isn't a prank, I still can't believe it. I can't tell you how crazy it is," he admitted."I keep waiting for the BBC to come in and say, haha we're pranking you!”

Adam Beales speaks to UTV ahead of his Blue Peter debut

Adam is the third Blue Peter presenter from Northern Ireland. He follows in the footsteps of Caron Keating and more recently Zoe Salmon, who was presenter number 30. "I've got through the first script of the show and it made me realise what a legendary production Blue Peter is,” he explained."I've already completed my first Blue Peter challenge and I am super, super pumped for all the presenter challenges, doing things live in studio, meeting inspiring kids across the country."Yeah, it's great to be able to put my own stamp on Blue Peter, and to be able to hopefully bring something new to the table and yeah I am excited for the future."Adam makes his live Blue Peter debut on Thursday evening at 5.30pm.