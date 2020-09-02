Seventy-one people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health said.

More than four thousand individuals were tested in that period.

Some 463 new cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total in the region to 7,365.

Two further deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 562. One death occurred within the last 24 hour reporting period, while the other happened outside that time period.

The council areas seeing the biggest increase in cases in the past week are Belfast (136) and Armagh city, Banbridge and Craigavon (90).