US tech firm PEAK6 is creating 160 jobs in Northern Ireland over the next four years as the company establishes a centre of excellence in Belfast.

The Chicago-headquartered company is a private technology and investment firm whose core brands include Apex Clearing, PEAK6 Capital Management, Evil Geniuses, and National Flood Services. Announcing the company’s investment on Thursday, Economy Minister Diane Dodds said: “This major investment by PEAK6 is welcome news as we work to rebuild our economy. Northern Ireland is a leading location for international technology investment.

Our strength in financial technology, cloud solutions and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, continues to attract businesses to invest here.

The minister continued: “A core part of my Department’s 'Rebuilding a Stronger Economy' framework is to develop highly-skilled workforces with higher paying jobs. The quality of talent our tech sector has to offer is reflected in the company’s competitive salaries and I am delighted to see that a number of the roles on offer are open to graduates.

"Once in place, the jobs will contribute over £8.5million of additional annual salaries, to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Lisa Stevenson, a native of Northern Ireland, has been hired as the Site Lead to grow and direct the Belfast team.

Job roles at PEAK6’s Belfast office will span several levels of experience across software engineering, product management, scrum masters and engineering managers.

There will be opportunities for computing graduates, along with a small team of support staff and HR professionals. Recruitment is under way and 10 roles are already in place. PEAK6 NI is immediately hiring software engineers specialising in Java or React.

Invest Northern Ireland helped to secure the investment for Northern Ireland by facilitating visits to meet with a range of stakeholders and has offered £1.04million of support towards the 160 jobs. Judi Hart, Chief Operating Officer at PEAK6, commented: “Our strategy is to bring world-class technology and operational excellence to PEAK6 businesses to help them prosper. To do this, we need to grow our workforce to increase efficiencies and be able to capitalise on new opportunities.

"Our Northern Ireland colleagues will play an important part in this. The Belfast team will innovate industry-specific technology solutions that will enable transformation across our companies and focus on the research, development and delivery of new products to help us achieve our ambitious growth plans. “We are already engaging with local universities about graduate opportunities and we’re excited for Northern Ireland talent to join the PEAK6 team.” Kevin Holland, Invest NI’s CEO, welcomed the company’s investment.

He said: “Northern Ireland’s growing reputation as a region of expert skills and knowledge within the tech sector was a key driver in helping to secure this investment. PEAK6 will be joining over 100 global technology leaders who have made Northern Ireland their location of choice.

"As we move ahead in rebuilding our economy, I very much welcome PEAK6 to Northern Ireland and look forward to supporting it as it grows its presence here.”