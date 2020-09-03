The Health Minister has insisted coronavirus testing is available for everyone who needs it in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann said there has been additional demand on testing with the return of children to schools, but said more than ever are being tested in response.

A record 8,000 tests were carried out on Wednesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Mr Swann has expressed concern about the potential for an "inaccurate narrative" developing that could put those who need a test off coming forward.

"People who are experiencing difficulties in booking a test, I would ask them to leave the automatic system for an hour and try again, because more tests are put online as demand increases," he told the Stormont health committee on Thursday.

"I would be very concerned if an inaccurate public narrative were to develop that tests weren't available, or that people have to travel excessive distances.

"Such a misunderstanding could see people that need to be tested not coming forward.

"Yesterday we tested many more people than ever we had before.

"The testing is there for everyone that needs it."

It comes as another 77 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

Some 467 new cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total in the region to 7,442.

One further death was reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 563.

From Thursday, the Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard is also providing additional information on testing data.

The new page includes information on the number of individuals testing positive, the rate of individuals testing positive per 100K population, and the total number of individuals tested by Local Government District.

It will also provide breakdowns of the number of individuals testing positive during the last seven days by Local Government District and age bands.

Minister Swann said: “The Covid-19 dashboard is an invaluable resource. Comprehensive data plays a vital role in raising public awareness and informing our response to the virus.”