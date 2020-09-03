The First and deputy First Ministers have said the Executive will work to provide guidance on reopening of drink-only pubs in Northern Ireland next week.

The indicative dates for wet pubs has been moved back twice due to concerns about transmission of coronavirus increasing.

After a meeting of the Executive on Thursday, the only easement of restrictions to be decided was the reopening of soft play areas, with an indicative date of 14 September.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O'Neill said it had been a "very lengthy" Executive meeting discussing the current state of the pandemic.

"We're at a very crucial point in terms of the Covid spread and we just have to be very mindful that everything we do now, what implications that would have," she said.

"I think that we're in a very challenging position right now and I think that there's no doubt that for those people who own pubs, they are in a very very difficult situation. "I want to see our pubs open, we all do, but for priority for now has been about getting schools opened. "But we have decided today as an Executive that given the complexity of the situation, over the course of the next seven days we'll work with the sector and that at next week at the Executive meeting on Thursday we hope to be in a position where we'll be able to say, here's an indicative date, with strong mitigations and strong enforcement."

She also said the Executive agreed to write to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to urge him to extend the furlough scheme, which is due to end in October and benefits around 200,000 employees in Northern Ireland.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill speaks to UTV about the Executive's meeting

First Minister Arlene Foster said the Executive "wants to give the wet pubs an indicative date".

"We feel very strongly that we want to give the wet pubs an indicative date and to do that we're going to intensely engage with the sector over the next couple of days so we can open safely in a graduated way, and also talk to the entertainment sector as well," she said.

"We recognise there are many small bands, one-person entertainment bands as well, who have been completely deficit of business over this past six months, so we know there is an issue there as well.

"I very much hope that we can give an indicative date to those wet pubs in the coming days."

Ms Foster said the other areas to make a decision on an indicative date include theatres.

"We hope that that will come next week as well," she said.

Ms Foster cited concerns over the latest estimate of the R-number in Northern Ireland being 1.3.

"What we're trying to do is open the economy but at the same time do it in a safe way because we were told today that the R number is about 1.3, we need to get it below one again," she said.

"It is the younger population that seems to be affected now, in the previous iteration of Covid-19 in March/April it was the older population.

"Whilst that may not mean more hospital admissions, we are concerned that the younger people may take it home to older or vulnerable people and that gives us some concern." Colin Neill, Chief Executive, of Hospitality Ulster has been calling for the government to support those proprietors still awaiting clarity on reopening.

“Following today’s Executive meeting, we have been informed that Junior Ministers Lyons and Kearney, who are overseeing Covid regulations, will sit down with us next week to sort out what regulations are needed to allow our traditional non-food serving pubs to reopen.

"We will be making the case in no uncertain terms that this engagement must urgently address the reopening of our pubs and not add further delay - as every day our pubs are closed is a day too long. “We’ve played our part for such a long time now that there needs to be a level of trust developed that the sector will do everything it needs to do to ensure the protection of public health against the spread of coronavirus.”