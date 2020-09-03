A man and a woman in their 70s have been left badly shaken after a burglar armed with a knife broke into their east Belfast home in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said the incident happened at a house in the Belmont Road area shortly after 5am.

A woman in her 70s was in her bedroom when the intruder, who had a knife, broke in and threatened her. The man in his 70s chased the burglar from the property and the suspect escaped empty-handed.

Police say he was wearing dark clothing, about 5”8 in height and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: ““Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact Detectives on 101, quoting reference number 197 03/09/20.”