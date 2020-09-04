One further Covid-19 related death and 61 new cases recorded in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health has recorded one further death and 61 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

A total of 4,175 people were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with 61 testing positive.

The Department's record of those who have tested positive for the virus over the last seven days is 439.

Meanwhile, two coronavirus-related deaths occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The fatalities recorded from 22 to 28 August took the death toll to 873.

Results are subject to statistical analysis.

The comparative total number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health stood at 561 on 28 August.

The Nisra data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released on a daily basis by the department.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the fatality occurred. The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.