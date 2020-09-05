Appeal launched for missing 24-year-old man in Belfast

Police have launched an appeal for a missing 24-year-old man.

Mark Wright was last seen in east Belfast on Thursday morning.

Police have said that his family have become increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

In a statement, they said: "He was last seen on Holywood Road in east Belfast on Thursday 3rd September at 8.50am, wearing a blue hoodie, white t-shirt, grey Nike jogging bottoms and white londsdale sneakers.

"He is 5’9, with a stubble beard and short brown hair. "

Detectives investigating the matter have asked anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1798 of 3/9/20.