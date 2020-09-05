Baraclough says Northern Ireland's draw feels like a win

Ian Baraclough preached patience to his players before 10-man Northern Ireland overcame first-half rustiness to take a hard-earned point from Romania in his first match in charge.

The new manager claimed Northern Ireland's 1-1 draw felt like a win as they snatched an 86th-minute equaliser through Gavin Whyte in Friday night's Nations League fixture in Bucharest.

By half-time few would have backed the Green and White Army to get much out of the match as they found themselves a goal and a man down, after Josh Magennis collected two soft yellow cards to be sent off six minutes before the break.

Northern Ireland were down to 10 men after losing Josh Magennis to two yellow cards before half-time. Credit: INPHO / Presseye / William Cherry

With 20-year-old debutant Daniel Ballard filling in for the absent Jonny Evans in defence, Bailey Peacock-Farrell came under a second-half barrage of shots but Baraclough had told his players to keep the faith.

It paid off as Gavin Whyte came off the bench to head home an 86th-minute equaliser, with time left for Peacock-Farrell to make another outstanding save to push Denis Alibec's rising shot on to the crossbar.

"Having gone 1-0 down and with a man sent off, it feels like a victory for sure," Baraclough said.

Northern Ireland picked up a draw in Ian Baraclough's first in charge. Credit: William Cherry / Presseye

He continued: "The way the team went about it in the second half I thought was immense. I couldn't applaud them enough. I felt we were the better team in the second half, knowing we had to be patient, we had to choose the right time to go and close down, the right time to try to put them under pressure.

"We played with a real purpose, a real urgency and desire to go out and get an equaliser and maybe the winner. The players' character has never been in doubt. When the chips are down a little bit you know the guys in the dressing room are always going to work hard."

Peacock-Farrell - who had not played a competitive match since Northern Ireland's last outing in November - was the star of the show, with Baraclough crediting him with making "three or four world-class saves" after the break.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell came under a barrage of shots in the second half of the game. Credit: INPHO / Presseye / William Cherry

It showed why Burnley have handed the 23-year-old a new contract, if not yet a debut, a year after his move from Leeds.

Asked where the performance ranked in his career, Peacock-Farrell said: "It's up there for me, in the manner of the game, the way it was, 10 men and 1-0 down and with the saves all at 1-0 to keep us in the game.

"They may not have been the best saves but they were important saves and that's all I'm bothered about."