118 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health has recorded 118 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

3,816 individuals were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, however a total of 6,305 laboratory tests were completed during that timeframe.

The Department's record of those who have tested positive for the virus over the last seven days is 471.

Belfast has seen the largest amount of positive cases in the past seven days, while Mid-Ulster has seen the smallest increase.

Positve cases identified (29 August - 4 September)

Belfast: 162

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 76

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 47

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 41

Mid and East Antrim: 41

Newry, Mourne and Down: 35

Causeway Coast and Glens: 19

Ards and North Down: 17

Derry City and Strabane: 11

Fermanagh and Omagh: 10

Mid-Ulster: 4

Not known: 8

While the department's statistical dashboard provides updates on the number of positive test results over the weekend, it does not relay up-to-date information on coronavirus fatalities on Saturdays and Sundays.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland, as reported by the Department of Health, therefore remains at 564.

The death toll recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) stands at 873, up to 28 August.

Three intensive care unit (ICU) beds are currently occupied by patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while there are 17 inpatients across Northern Ireland: