Victims group reject compensation offer for data leak

A victims group has said it will reject an offer of compensation for a data breach that saw the names of historical abuse victims revealed in an email.

The names of 250 survivors of historical institutional abuse (HIA) were revealed in error after a newsletter was circulated in an email by the HIA Interim Advocate's Office in May.

The email was sent on behalf of the Interim Advocate for victims and survivors of HIA, Brendan McAllister, whose office has been accused of breaching GDPR and privacy rights.

Victims of the data breach have now been offered financial compensation of £1500 by the Interim Advocate's office.

Brendan McAllister, Interim Advocate for victims and survivors of HIA, has since apologised for the data breach. Credit: Paul Faith / PA Archive / PA Images

In an email, a representative for the office said: "This sum of money is an offer to compensate you for your breach of privacy.

"Our legal fees will also be paid by the Departmental Solicitor, so you will not have any legal costs to pay.

"The correspondence also states the Interim Advocate's sincere apologies for the breach and its consequences."

It continued: "We have been advised that the same offer of compensation has been made to all persons affected by the email data breach."

Support and campaign group SAVIA (Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse) has said they are outraged and will reject the offer.

Taking to social media, the group said: "Keep your measley £1500."