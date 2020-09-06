106 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health has recorded 106 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

3,518 individuals were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, however a total of 5,030 laboratory tests were completed during that timeframe.

The Department's record of those who have tested positive for the virus over the last seven days is 530.

Belfast has seen the largest amount of positive cases in the past seven days, while Mid-Ulster has seen the smallest increase.

Positve cases identified (30 August - 5 September)

Belfast: 186

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 73

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 53

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 48

Mid and East Antrim: 48

Newry, Mourne and Down: 39

Ards and North Down: 22

Causeway Coast and Glens: 17

Fermanagh and Omagh: 15

Derry City and Strabane: 14

Mid-Ulster: 8

Not known: 7

While the department's statistical dashboard provides updates on the number of positive test results over the weekend, it does not relay up-to-date information on coronavirus fatalities on Saturdays and Sundays.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland, as reported by the Department of Health, therefore remains at 564.

The death toll recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) stands at 873, up to 28 August.

It comes as it has been revealed a prisoner is being treated for COVID-19 after becoming the first inmate in Northern Ireland to test positive for the virus.

The man tested positive for coronavirus after being remanded into custody at Maghaberry Prison on Thursday.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service said the case had been contained due to "robust processes" put in place in response to the pandemic.