Taxi driver left shaken after west Belfast armed robbery

A taxi driver has been left shaken following an armed robbery in west Belfast.

It took place in the Malcomson Street area on Saturday evening.

A passenger, who was armed with a knife, threatened the driver and demanded money.

He then proceeded to strike the driver with his phone before running off.

Police say that, prior to the attack, the man approached the taxi while it was sitting stationary in the Amelia Street area at around 6.45pm.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “ The man got into the car and asked the driver to pick up a woman at the Ross Street area.

"Following this, he then directed the driver to the Springfield Road area via Malcomson Street.

“At around 7pm, the female passenger got out of the car at Malcomson Street and at that time, the male passenger threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money."

They added: "The driver was struck a number of times on the head with the man’s phone, then the passenger got out of the car and made off towards the Falls Road area.

"The driver was not badly injured, but left shaken with nothing believed to have been taken during the incident."

The passenger has been described as being a man, possibly aged in his 20s, of slim build and 5”4 in height with dark hair and stubble.

He was reportedly wearing a blue, hooded jacket and black trousers.

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch.