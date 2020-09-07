Car stolen from Belfast house in creeper-style burglary

A car is among a number of items to have been stolen in a north Belfast burglary.

It happened in the Merryfield Drive area at around 6am on Monday morning.

Two people were inside the house when a sum of money, laptop and tablet device were also taken.

The car was later found in the Henderson Avenue area of the city though the other items are still missing.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “At around 6am, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area.

"It was reported that a sum of money, a Samsung Laptop, an iPad device and car keys for a grey Honda Jazz car were taken during the incident."

He added: "A man and woman were inside the house at the time of the incident, but were not injured and no damage was reported to the property."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.