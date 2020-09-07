An investigation into the COVID-19 outbreaks at Craigavon Area Hospital has been announced by the Health Minister.

Robin Swann has informed the Northern Ireland Assembly that a Level Three Serious Adverse Incident investigation will be undertaken.

It comes after the Southern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed that a fourth patient at the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 had died on Monday morning.

That death is not, however, the coronavirus-related fatality reported by the Department of Health on Monday.

The patient who passed away was treated on the Haematology Ward of the Hospital.

The Chief Executive of the Southern Trust, Shane Devlin said: “On behalf of the Trust, I extend my deepest sympathy to the patient’s family and friends."

Last week, two patients treated on the haematology ward of Craigavon Area Hospital died at the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

A third patient, who had been discharged, also tested positive and died, although the virus was not the primary cause of death.

A total of three wards have been hit by Covid-19 outbreaks at Craigavon hospital.

Prior to announcing the investigation, the Health Minister chaired discussions about the latest situation at the hospital.

The meeting involved senior officials from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, the Public Health Agency and the Department of Health.

Mr Swann stated: “I said on Friday that a thorough investigation is required and that patients and bereaved families are entitled to answers.

“I can now confirm that a Level Three Serious Adverse Incident review will be initiated. This will be independently chaired and I expect its findings to be made public.

“I also want to again express my deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those who have passed away. I am deeply sorry that families have been plunged into grief in such disturbing circumstances."

The Minister said the Southern Trust’s immediate priorities are to care for affected patients and staff and prevent further spread of the virus.

“The Public Health Agency gave me an assurance at the meeting that all the actions that have been requested to reduce spread have been implemented by the Trust.

“I was also assured by the Southern Trust that support is available for families, patients and staff."

The Minister concluded: “There are undoubtedly questions that will have to be answered by the Trust in relation to these outbreaks. There is also a lesson for us all to keep heeding – Covid-19 remains a lethal and highly infectious virus.”

A further detailed update on the outbreaks will be published by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust on Tuesday.