Irish Foreign Affairs Minister says UK plan to undermine Brexit treaty 'unwise'

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has expressed concern over reports the British Government is planning to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU.A report in the Financial Times says new legislation would change the Irish border arrangement already agreed with the EU, to ensure free movement of goods within the UK.

It is a move that threatens to collapse Brexit talks with Brussels on what is seen as a crucial week, with negotiations due to resume in London later.

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has accused the British government of "playing a dangerous game of chicken with the Brexit negotiations”.

The South Down MP said: “The British government is once again showing an utterly reckless disregard for the north, our economy and our peace agreements by their approach to the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

He added: “The Irish Protocol contains unique and vital protections for the north which protects our economy, avoids any hardening of the border and protects the Good Friday Agreement and it must be maintained.”

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said any such move would be a betrayal and run the risk of a hard border in Ireland.

It comes after DUP MP Sammy Wilson said that the Withdrawal Agreement needed to be changed and his party could not support it in its current form.

In comments apparently at odds with his leader's stance, Mr Wilson said the deal that contains the contentious Northern Ireland protocol must be "scrapped" or at least significantly changed.

The protocol in the withdrawal treaty is the arrangement by which Northern Ireland continues to follow single market rules for goods and administers the EU's customs code at its ports.

The British Government has acknowledged that extra regulatory checks will be needed on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, with the expansion of infrastructure to screen animals and food products.

But it has insisted there will be no new physical customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland.