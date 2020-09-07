Man, 37, arrested in connection with west Belfast shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a west Belfast shooting.

Shots were fired at a house in the Pembroke Manor area of Dunmurry on Saturday 11 July.

The house had also been paint bombed prior to the shooting.

The 37-year-old was detained in the west Belfast area on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, discharging a firearm in a public place and drugs offences.

The suspect remains in police custody, as of Monday evening.