A 62-year-old man who was arrested in Wales has been charged with fraud by false representation in connection with an alleged investment scam in Co Armagh.

The man was detained in connection with offences committed in 2017 against a woman in her 60s, who transferred a significant amount of money from her account in the belief it was going to an investment scheme.

The suspect is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.